Claiming Unemployment in California? What to Know About EDD and Pandemic Federal Benefits

We're a year into a deadly pandemic that has cost hundreds of thousands of Californians their jobs, and caused claims for unemployment benefits to soar into the millions.

President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law in March 2021 to get more direct relief to people hit hardest by the pandemic and help the economy. In addition to direct stimulus payments, the bill also extends federal unemployment support.

If you're claiming unemployment insurance through the Employment Development Department (EDD), this one year milestone might mean you need to take action on your claim. But how do these pandemic federal benefits affect your California unemployment claims? And how can you make sure you're getting the support you're entitled to?

Please note: The EDD website has recently been prone to glitches for people trying to certify their claims. In addition, wait times for EDD’s ID.me identity verification platform can still be considerable. Both of these issues can mean that even if you do everything right, it still might be hard work to get your benefits.

You'll find phone numbers to speak to EDD representatives here on their site. But if you’re really struggling, you may find that contacting your legislator or a workers' advocate group like the Center for Workers Rights could be a better bet than waiting on the phone. We also have a list of multilingual resources for unemployment claimants.

What Unemployment Benefits Are You Entitled To?

Unemployment Insurance, or “Regular UI”: The state program that supports Californians with W-2 income who are fully or partially unemployed because of no fault of their own (including COVID-19, school closures or an expired unemployment claim).

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or PUA: The federal program that supports business owners, independent contractors and self-employed workers. (If you only got a 1099 tax form, this is likely the program you’re on).

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or PEUC: The federal program for people who were on regular unemployment but exhausted those funds. You can be put on PEUC more than once — but to qualify for a PEUC extension, your regular UI claim must have started on July 8, 2018, or after. Depending on when you filed your unemployment claim and if it has expired, you may need to reapply for unemployment.