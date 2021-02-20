How Barriers at EDD Keep Already Vulnerable Californians From Their Benefits

Breaking Down Access Gaps

Late last year, researchers at the California Policy Lab gathered data on how many Californians were receiving unemployment benefits and, for the first time, broke down the numbers on a neighborhood level.

UCLA Economics Professor Till von Wachter led this study, and said the contrasts were stark.The study showed that not being a citizen, speaking a language other than English or having gaps in broadband access could interfere with a person’s ability to secure unemployment benefits

“Whereas in those communities where there is very good broadband access or where median household income is large, there has been a higher rate of UI (unemployment insurance) receipt," he said.

In short: Californians who need these benefits the most are more likely to be the ones who aren’t getting them, and EDD’s infrastructure is amplifying these vulnerabilities.

Since she’s been unemployed, Wu spends most days and some nights taking care of her elderly mother-in-law at the mother’s home. There, Wu doesn’t have good cell reception, and often worries she'll miss a call from EDD. Or that if a representative does reach her, she won't be able to complete the tasks asked of her on her flip phone. Or maybe EDD will reach out on Zhang's phone when they aren't together.

But tech challenges aren't just limited to not having a smartphone.

Advocates say, even for the parts of claims where applicants only need to use a computer, there are still big access gaps. Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers' Rights in Sacramento, says she has many clients who use public computers to log into their EDD accounts.

"So they get to that point where they're being asked to wait for an hour, hour and a half or far more, depending on when they've tried to verify their identity," she said, "And they are simply not able to continue to remain on the Internet that long or in a public space that is open with Internet access, particularly given the COVID restrictions, you know, where the spaces are already impacted because of limitations on social distancing."

Finding Support

Before the pandemic, Zhang and Wu would have likely just walked the few blocks from their home in San Francisco’s Chinatown to the headquarters of Chinese for Affirmative Action. The advocacy group has become a lifeline for them as they’ve navigated an unemployment claims infrastructure that was built to serve mainly English and Spanish speakers.

CAA Community Advocate Amos Lim said normally one of the organization's main focuses is job placement, but its workforce development staff have had to pivot entirely to unemployment support to help fill accessibility gaps perpetuated by EDD. There’s currently a wait list of more than 75 clients who haven’t been able to access language help via EDD, Lim said.

“[The support] is severely lacking right now, considering that, you know, a lot of the essential workers are low-wage entry-level workers, and they're mostly from the immigrant community,” Lim said.

Dr. Paul Ong, director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA, has researched how Asian American communities — and residents of Chinatowns in particular — are faring with their unemployment benefits. And he echoes Lim's concerns.

"During the pandemic, we saw a much more rapid and steeper escalation of the unemployment rate for Asian Americans," he said, "and we saw that particularly for the less educated, those low wage workers, and they tend to be immigrants."