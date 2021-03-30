After a String of Bungled Tech Upgrades, California Tries a New Approach

There are plenty of examples to point to, but perhaps one of the largest is the implementation of FI$Cal, a financial management system which is supposed to integrate the state's accounting, budgeting, cash management, and procurement processes. That effort started in 2005 with a six-year timeline and a $138 million budget. The cost has since ballooned to around $1 billion and the deadline has been pushed to 2022 as the scope of the project has gradually increased.

Chiu said lawmakers are often put in tough positions when dealing with half-done projects.

“From my perspective, the legislature generally acquiesces to the incremental budget requests where we continue to throw good money after bad," he said.

The state's long history of bungling IT projects means a lot of legislators remain skeptical about whether the state can get these projects right. Tong knows that’s what she’s up against and said the state has become a lot more transparent about its challenges.

“We're out front," Tong said. "We're not saying, 'oh, not our problem'. We own it, we fix it, we keep moving. That is a culture shift.”

Tong said the cost of recent IT projects has been smaller compared with projects in the past. A lot at CDT's project tracker page shows a number coming in at under $20 million, though there are also several costing hundreds of millions.

The Department has laid out its goals in its Vision 2023 strategic plan, which includes delivering fast and secure public services and making common technology easy to use across government.

The state is also trying to shift how it approaches massive system upgrades. Some of its largest agencies are running on technology that’s decades old, and specifically tailored to the agency that’s using it. Tong said that makes overhauling an entire system all at once impractical. So the state is taking a different approach.