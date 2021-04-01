'An Unbelievable Honor': Oakland A's First Female Announcer Amelia Schimmel Takes the Mic

‘Now I Can Really Be a Fan’

Schimmel, 34, grew up cheering on the Oakland A’s and hearing Steele’s and Callahan’s voices.

“Even 7 or 8 years old, I may not have known their names, but I knew their voices,” she said. “And so I got into the Coliseum, and their voices... It just felt like home to me.”

Schimmel went on to become an Emmy-winning editor and segment producer for the Major League Baseball Network. In the last three years, she worked for the A’s as a producer of game entertainment and video content.

Schimmel said Callahan, also a PA announcer for the Golden State Warriors until 2000, mentored her during that time.

Last season, during the pandemic, she took over for him while he dealt with non-COVID health issues, according to NBC Sports.

“I got to learn from the best,” Schimmel said. “The assumption was that he was going to come back in 2021, and unfortunately, he passed this January. And it was just such an unbelievable loss for all of us. He was such a great human and great announcer.”

“[Callahan] would study the game and he would know exactly which moments that he was getting his voice excited for or where he needed to be solemn,” Schimmel said.

“And I think it helps to be a fan because he was a huge fan of the A's — a huge fan of sports in general. It's funny because my entire career I've had to suppress my fandom, working at MLB Network, and kind of just be a fan of every team. But now I can really be a fan of the A's.”

A League of Their Own

Both Bay Area MLB teams now have female PA announcers.

Renel Brooks-Moon, who has been the voice of the San Francisco Giants since 2000, tweeted her congratulations and excitement. (Marysol Castro does the job for the New York Mets.)