'An Unbelievable Honor': Oakland A's First Female Announcer Amelia Schimmel Takes the Mic

The Oakland A’s are welcoming back eager baseball fans in person at the Coliseum, starting Thursday at 33% capacity, one day after Alameda County entered the state's less restrictive orange tier of coronavirus reopening guidelines.
“The minute any fans can come back to the Coliseum, it's just going to feel just so magical,” said Amelia Schimmel, the team’s new public address announcer for all home games.
Schimmel’s voice will be greeting fans Thursday for the A's Opening Day matchup against the Houston Astros.
An Oakland native, she’s the first woman to take the job for the A’s. Her longtime predecessors Roy Steele and Dick Callahan gave their voices to the stadium for more than 50 seasons combined.
“I got to do a couple games in spring training in front of fans, so that was my first foray into people who weren't made of cardboard,” Schimmel said. “You know, there's anxiety. There's some pressure there, but I'm just going to do the best I can.”
Schimmel talked with KQED morning host Brian Watt about her new role and her lifelong love of the A’s.