Alameda and Santa Cruz Counties Move Into Orange Tier

More businesses can open today in Alameda and Santa Cruz counties, the state announced. The transmission of COVID-19 is low enough to propel both regions into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, starting Wednesday.

That makes for 17 counties in the orange tier statewide. Other California counties moving into the orange tier include Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange, and Tuolumne.

Despite the positive improvement countywide, Alameda County officials warned people should still be cautious.

“Our metrics have improved, but this pandemic is not yet in our rearview mirror,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Health Officer, in a statement. “Variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are circulating in our county, case rates are rising in other parts of the country and, while nearly a quarter of Alameda County residents aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated, we aren’t at the levels required for broad community protection or immunity.”

The new tier means lots of places can increase capacity, like wineries, gyms and movie theaters. And businesses like bars and breweries can now re-open even if they don't serve food, which one owner in Oakland says is huge.