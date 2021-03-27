Help for COVID 'Long-Haulers' and Grappling With Anti-Asian Violence

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

Athletic Trainer Pivots to Help COVID ‘Long-Haulers’

Harvey Shields has worked with some of the Bay Area’s best professional athletes, like Jerry Rice, Barry Bonds, and Willie McCovey. He’s also someone people turn to when they’re recovering from injuries. So when the pandemic hit, and clients started asking for help with lingering COVID symptoms, Shields switched gears, and has been doing video sessions with people to train them in deep breathing techniques. Producer Amanda Font brings us this story.

Katherine Kim runs an oral history workshop at the Koreatown Youth and Community Center. Four of the women killed in the Atlanta-area shootings were Korean. That's sparked an intergenerational dialogue with the high school students in Katherine's workshop about how to navigate life as Korean-American women in a climate where there's already so much uncertainty.

Getting a COVID 19 vaccine shot can be very emotional. Some people cry with relief. For those who survived HIV the newfound freedom is something they’ve felt before. KQED science reporter Lesley McClurg has the story of two gay men in San Francisco celebrating the second time a medical advancement has changed their lives.

It’s been just over a year since Governor Newsom first issued the state’s mandatory stay-at-home order. For some people, that marks a year of working from home and ordering food for delivery. But that hasn’t been everyone’s experience throughout the pandemic. The California Report’s intern Hector Arzate tells us about a new song that honors essential workers.

We pay tribute to our beloved colleague Penny Nelson, by reprising a memorable story she filed in 2019. It’s about a house painter named Arturo Torres. He lives in his RV on a busy Palo Alto street during the work week and returns home to his family in Fresno on the weekend. Like many others living in a home on wheels, he doesn’t see himself as homeless, but rather as a commuter.