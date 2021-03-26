My Asian American Students’ Courageous Conversations After the Atlanta Shooting

And then she added, “My friend was like, ‘I don't want to get hate crimed today.’ We were kind of, like, joking.”

Jadyn’s words pierced me. How casually she considered being targeted. The use of “hate crime” as a verb. “I don’t want to get hate crimed today,” is how Koreatown teenagers have normalized the rise in violence against our community.

Most of the youth in my program are teenage girls. We talk about how racialized sexualization is embroidered into our identities in America.

Sarah Jho, Program Associate at the Koreatown Storytelling Program, is a recent Yale grad and K-town native who is pre-med and blindingly smart. I wanted her to speak to the young women in our workshop about her perspective.

“This time of collective mourning has also forced people, including my own family and friends, to confront, reckon with and re-evaluate their own biases about sex work as they seek to fully honor the lives that were lost,” she said. “I’m seeing more people talk about the longer history of sex work as it relates to Asian women and United States imperialism; as painful as it is, I’m heartened that we’re navigating these reverberations of that continued history together.”

Abigail Eun, 17, talked about being approached by two white teenage boys and being compared to an anime character. “We usually call this yellow fever—when an individual is obsessed with Asian women,” Eun shared. “It made me feel so weird and uncomfortable because I felt like I was being sexualized for the fact that I was Asian. Only seen for how I look—not my personality, not my intellect, nothing else—just the fact that I was Asian.”

When I asked the girls in my class when they had come across the notion of “yellow fever,” they all concurred: middle school.

By the time these girls were around 12, they were already aware of being fetishized.

“Hypersexualized cartoon characters,” Cailey Beck, 17, said, explaining anime and hentai girls. “They’re often schoolgirls—even younger than us—and drawn with crazy proportions.”

Beck acknowledged these caricatures are part of the problem. “But it’s actually a symptom of something more systematic,” she added, knowingly.

When we discuss implicit bias, the seeds for the discrimination and hatred against Asian women have always been systemic, meaning launched and incited by our government. Awareness, advocacy and amplification—and documenting these abhorrent and ever-increasing incidents—is the only way to ensure our voices are recorded, historicized and heard.

I think about the six Asian women who were murdered in Atlanta. What keeps replaying in my head is their last moments. A shaft of light in the late afternoon at a workplace where they didn’t want to be. What was the outline for their aspirations? When they thought of their families, were they longing for them?