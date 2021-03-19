Love, Laughter and Song: Remembering KQED’s Penny Nelson

Her manner was confident and affable, on and off the mic. Other media organizations, like the Commonwealth Club of California, tapped Penny to conduct interviews on stage. Here again, she proved a natural scientist, deftly drawing out the strange and curious stories her subjects had to tell. If you have the time and inclination, listen to this exploration of vampires in literature, a lesser known obsession of the late NPR correspondent Margot Adler.

Penny reported as well, tackling subjects as varied as wild horses in Modoc County, what causes potholes, and why so many people are living in RVs on the streets of Palo Alto during weekdays.

"No matter where you were, she met you there," says Polly Stryker, who was Penny's editor on the California Report for a number of years. "She had such empathy and grace, and she felt for everybody she spoke with."

That was true as well for the people she worked with behind the scenes. During his time as a KQED radio producer, Guy Marzorati has seen numerous on-air talents warm up. Penny, he says, took it to a new level.

"Most hosts, maybe they count to 10. Maybe they say what they had for breakfast that day," he says. "Penny would sit down in front of the mic and just start singing. She brought so much love and energy into the studio."

As KQED reporter and editor Dan Brekke put it, "She was someone I was always delighted to see; and part of her gift was that she reflected that right back at you — she always seemed delighted to see me, too."

Guest hosting at a public radio station, however, does not cover a person's rent in the Bay Area. For about a decade, Penny was also a literary agent who successfully ushered dozens of books to print. Aware that many new authors approach this business with delusions of grandeur, Penny would have new clients e-mail her a list of pledges:

I will not be interviewed by Oprah

I will not make the New York Times bestseller list

I will not make a million dollars

I will not be able to quit my job

She later acknowledged it was an ineffective method. There really is no way to inoculate writers from the inevitable conclusion they will have, she explained, that they would have enjoyed wild success, were it not for the failings of their publishing company.

enny did have two favorites on this earth: her boys, James and Misha. She raised them in Palo Alto, where she established enduring friendships with other mothers, like Cami Wisowaty, who met Penny in 2009. Over the years, the two lingered over many glasses of wine, typically while dressed in their PJs.

"We really did raise our boys together," Cami say. "Oh, did she love her boys."