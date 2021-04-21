Lessons in Isolation and Gratitude From a Mom Who Spent Months on Bed Rest – Twice

Sitting in the doctor's office that day with her own mom beside her, she started to doubt whether she could go through it again.

"And I remember in that moment I looked in my mother's eyes and I just got this surge of confidence and trust," Moraveji said. "It really changed how I looked at what the situation was. And in that moment, I accepted whatever the universe was gonna give me. And I decided to go forward with the pregnancy."

It’s hard not to think about how dramatically life has changed over the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To help make sense of the widespread feelings of isolation and confinement many of us have felt, KQED sought stories and wisdom from Moraveji and a few other people who are well versed in coping with feelings of extreme isolation or confinement.

Moraveji spent six-and-a-half months confined to her bed during her second pregnancy. For both of the times she learned she had to go on bed rest, she didn’t really think about how she was going to deal with it.

"I went into survival mode," she said. "Similar to COVID-19, a medical crisis, where people's lives are at stake, it was a very similar feeling for me, where I felt like a life is at stake here."

And then after a while, she said new feelings started to emerge.