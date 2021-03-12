Isolation/Inspiration: Interactive Stories for Surviving Solitude

Isolation/Inspiration is an interactive storytelling experience that wants to know: How do you handle the unknown?

As we continue through another month of social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been confronted with this question — and the discomfort it brings.

Isolation/Inspiration explores how we deal with uncertainty by weaving your own thoughts and feelings in with the stories of three other people who have been challenged and motivated by the unpredictable, the isolating and the extreme.

You'll meet:

Amy Gubser , a competitive long-distance open-water swimmer who spends many hours swimming at night in some of the world's most frigid and treacherous waters

Joseph Jackson , a park ranger who spent three years living in an old ghost town in one of the most remote parts of California

Maryam Moraveji, a mother of two who spent both pregnancies confined to bed rest for nearly the entire term

While interacting with Isolation/Inspiration, you become part of a communal listening and storytelling experience. You’ll hear Amy, Joseph and Maryam’s strategies for moving through hard moments, and reflect on your own reactions to being challenged.