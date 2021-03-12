KQED is a proud member of
Isolation/Inspiration: Interactive Stories for Surviving Solitude

Bianca Taylor
 (Courtesy of Amy Gubser)

Isolation/Inspiration is an interactive storytelling experience that wants to know: How do you handle the unknown?

As we continue through another month of social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have been confronted with this question — and the discomfort it brings.

Isolation/Inspiration explores how we deal with uncertainty by weaving your own thoughts and feelings in with the stories of three other people who have been challenged and motivated by the unpredictable, the isolating and the extreme.

You'll meet:

  • Amy Gubser, a competitive long-distance open-water swimmer who spends many hours swimming at night in some of the world's most frigid and treacherous waters
  • Joseph Jackson, a park ranger who spent three years living in an old ghost town in one of the most remote parts of California
  • Maryam Moraveji, a mother of two who spent both pregnancies confined to bed rest for nearly the entire term

While interacting with Isolation/Inspiration, you become part of a communal listening and storytelling experience. You’ll hear Amy, Joseph and Maryam’s strategies for moving through hard moments, and reflect on your own reactions to being challenged.

What do their experiences of living through an isolating time have in common with yours? Your answers to these questions move this story forward — and you’ll have the chance to share your responses and hear from other listeners.

We may be socially distanced, but we are not alone. What can we learn from these experts, and how can their stories inspire us to better understand ourselves? Isolation/Inspiration takes you on that journey, no matter where you are.

To experience Isolation/Inspiration on Alexa, say “Alexa, open Isolation/Inspiration.” You can also find it here on Amazon.

To experience Isolation/Inspiration on Google Assistant, say “Hey Google, talk to Isolation/Inspiration.” You can also find it here in the Actions Directory.