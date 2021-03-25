Richmond Passes Emergency Tenant Protections, Blocking Most Evictions for Rest of Pandemic

The Richmond City Council on Tuesday night passed emergency tenant protections to keep more renters safe from being evicted during the pandemic.

Approved by a 5-2 vote, the new rules go into effect immediately, prohibiting landlords from evicting Richmond tenants unless there is an imminent health and safety concern or if a property is being taken off the rental market. The local protections don’t cover nonpayment of rent cases between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, which are covered by the state’s eviction moratorium.

The council heard hours of passionate debate from renters and tenant advocates pleading for stronger protections, as well as from struggling landlords who pushed back on stricter rules.

“What’s going to be the impact on landlords when tenants are saying, ‘Hey, we can’t pay the rent and you can’t evict us?' ” said Jeanne Llewellyn, a landlord who rents out a Richmond fourplex. “Landlords, especially small mom-and-pop ones like me are living on the edge of bankruptcy.”

Councilmember Gayle McLaughlin co-authored the ordinance, citing Richmond's high rates of evictions and notices of termination as compared to those in many other Bay Area cities, likely because neighboring counties issued stronger eviction protections earlier in the pandemic.