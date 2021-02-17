High Number of Evictions Prompts Richmond to Consider Stronger Protections

Despite statewide protections that prevent tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent if they claim a financial hardship, evictions are still happening, including in the city of Richmond. Contra Costa County evicted 135 people between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of 2020, the second-highest number of evictions across the Bay Area. That’s according to a KQED analysis of sheriff lockouts that was cited in the council member’s report.

“They are another community that didn't pass strong protections. And so as a result, many of their community members did get evicted. I think this is a way to try and close those loopholes,” said Leah Simon-Weisberg, a tenant rights attorney and legal director for the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.

Richmond city attorneys are now working on drafting an eviction protection ordinance modeled after San Francisco and Alameda counties, which have seen the fewest evictions in the region. Tenant groups attribute the low eviction numbers to the local moratoriums, which have halted nearly all evictions, except for health and safety cases or if a rental is being taken off the market.

Richmond does not currently have a local moratorium in place, and earlier eviction protections expired last September. Renters remain vulnerable to eviction for lease violations, no-fault evictions or rent debt that predated the pandemic.