KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Bay

With Calls to #StopAAPIHate, Specificity Matters

Devin KatayamaShaylyn MartosEricka Cruz GuevarraAlan Montecillo
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A group of demonstrators hold signs that say, 'Stop Asian Hate' during a vigil and rally in San Francisco’s Chinatown on March 20, 2021.
A group of demonstrators hold signs that say 'Stop Asian Hate' during a vigil and rally in San Francisco’s Chinatown on March 20, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The killing of 8 people in Georgia, 6 of whom were women of Asian descent, has led to marches and rallies in the Bay Area in support of the AAPI community. It’s also prompted many people to share experiences they’ve had with racism and sexism.

But as organizer and advocate Hyejin Shim says, it’s also important to be specific about who was targeted in the Atlanta shooting. Because when we do that, we can also pave the way for solutions that protect those who are most vulnerable to racist and sexist violence.

Guest: Hyejin Shim, member of Survived and Punished and Korean American Coalition to End Domestic Abuse

More Resources: Asian Women’s Shelter, Red Canary Song

Episode transcript here.

Sponsored


Subscribe to The Bay to hear more local Bay Area stories like this one. New episodes are released Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3 a.m. Find The Bay on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, NPR One or via Alexa.