Mills College to Stop Offering Degrees, Citing Low Enrollment, Financial Woes

The college's Mission, "to promote women's leadership, gender and racial justice, and critical and creative thought, has never been more urgent," Hillman said in a video message posted on the school's website. "But it's become clear, through a deep and searching process of reflection and analysis by the college's leadership, that we cannot continue to fulfill Mills' mission in our current form."

Before the pandemic, the school had considered becoming a shared campus, and was in talks with other universities — including UC Berkeley — about potential partnerships. But the pandemic tanked those plans when it forced the school to shut down last year.

Hillman said the administration is now working to create a “Mills Institute” on the campus to “continue to foster women’s leadership and student success, advance gender and racial equity, and cultivate innovative pedagogy, research, and critical thinking.” The specific details of what the new institution will look like are still being worked out, she said.

The school will help current students either finish their degrees at Mills or transfer to other colleges or universities, Hillman added.

Most graduate students can continue to enroll after this fall, with the expectation that their degree programs will be completed by the end of spring 2023, said Tami Kelly, a Mills spokesperson.

The news was received by many current and former Mills students with shock and sadness.

“I am heartbroken and outraged by today’s announcement that Mills College will cease to be as we know it,” U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, a Mills graduate, said in a statement. “Personally I owe a debt of gratitude to Mills College. Five decades ago, I was able to attend college and earn a degree as a young single mother on public assistance who often had to bring her sons to class — something that would have been impossible at many other colleges or universities.”

Mills is where Lee met her mentor, pioneering Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, she said, and where “my passion for public service and politics began.”