Mills College to Stop Offering Degrees, Citing Low Enrollment, Financial Woes

Mills College in Oakland, the prestigious 169-year-old women’s institution, plans to stop enrolling first-year undergraduate students after this fall. It will likely hand out its final undergraduate and graduate degrees in 2023 following years of financial losses, the school announced Wednesday.
In a letter, Mills College President Elizabeth Hillman cited “the economic burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic, structural changes across higher education, and Mills’ declining enrollment and budget deficits” as reasons for the move.
“Today’s news signals the end of an era in Mills College’s history. It may provoke a variety of reactions and emotions in you, as it has in me,” Hillman said in the letter. “I also expect you will have many questions, some of which I will not yet be able to answer. Mills takes seriously our obligation to keep you apprised as we assess options and build pathways for transition.”
Current students were informed of the decision on Wednesday - the same day it was announced publicly.
Mills is grappling with a $3 million deficit — against a $50 million budget — driven largely by years declining enrollment, a problem that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Student ranks have dropped by roughly 30% over the past five years, to just 900 during the pandemic, Hillman told the San Francisco Chronicle.