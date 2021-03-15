Newsom Launches Campaign to Fight Recall Effort

It’s likely he will soon see a flood of cash from his familiar Democratic constituency, including powerful public worker unions that spent millions of dollars helping install him in office in 2018.

Organizers behind the recall say they have collected over 2 million petition signatures to place the election on the ballot – about 1.5 million are needed for it to qualify, though hundreds of thousands have yet to be validated by election officials.

Newsom has lined up support from state and national Democrats to defeat the campaign against him. The committee kicked off its drive with an advertisement attacking the recall effort as a Republican power grab.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said in a statement released by the committee that Newsom’s leadership during the pandemic “kept Californians safe and helped them recover financially.”

Defeating the recall “will be one of the most important priorities for Democrats this year,” he said.