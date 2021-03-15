Newsom Launches Campaign to Fight Recall Effort

Two Republicans have announced their candidacy: Kevin Faulconer, the former Republican mayor of San Diego, and Republican businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018. Another name being discussed in GOP circles is former President Donald Trump’s then-acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who has not responded to requests for comment on a possible candidacy.
It’s not uncommon in California for residents to seek recalls but they rarely get on the ballot — and even fewer succeed.
Asked about what direction the governor should take in light of the potential recall, Dee Dee Myers, director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, said “as a governing strategy and as a political strategy, I think the governor just needs to do his job.”
“He just needs to get up every day and do what he’s been doing, which is get vaccines distributed ... continue to invest in our business and help them recover and get kids back in school,” said Myers, a former Warner Bros. executive who earlier served as former President Bill Clinton’s first White House press secretary. “I think that’s the path forward for the state to get through this and I don’t think anything else matters that much.”
“It’s been a tough year for everybody,” she added in an interview last week. “Some people are frustrated.”