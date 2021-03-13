'You Learn From That': Newson Admits Making Mistakes, But Says That Hardly Justifies Recall Effort

And making sure California’s neediest and most hard-hit residents got the COVID-19 vaccine first, he said, should have been the priority all along.
To that end, Newsom recently announced California would set aside 40% of all vaccines for people in the most vulnerable communities.
"In many respects, we could have gone a little earlier with this overlay, and that's something in hindsight you consider and you reflect on at the same time. I said in the speech, you learn from that, you move forward," he said.
Newsom on Friday also rejected calls by Bay Area leaders to rethink the formula the state is using to identify those vulnerable areas, which has resulted in most of the reserved doses going to Southern California.
As for local politicians' request to change things?
"No, we're committed to the 40% overlay because it's the right thing to do, the right thing to do," Newsom said. "You've got to look at the disease burden. It's been overwhelming in the lower quartile. It's been overwhelming in communities of color and underserved communities. And so we have a moral obligation."
He said the Bay Area is still getting the same number of vaccine doses as before the change, so nothing is being taken away.
The biggest challenge, Newsom said, remains vaccine supply, which he expects will increase dramatically in the next six weeks, especially in light of President Biden's announcement Thursday that there will be enough doses available for all U.S. adults by May.