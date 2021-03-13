'You Learn From That': Newson Admits Making Mistakes, But Says That Hardly Justifies Recall Effort

Newsom, who has been reticent to directly address the push to unseat him, said the recall petition takes aim at his broader progressive policy agenda.

"It's about immigration. It's about our health care policies. It's about our criminal justice reform. It's about the diversity of the state. It's about our clean air, clean water programs, meeting our environmental strategies. So they were crystal clear what this is about," he said.

Backers of the recall push say they have well over the 1.5 million valid signatures that are needed to put the question before voters.

It’s an effort that picked up steam this winter, as coronavirus cases spiked in California, keeping schools and businesses shuttered to the frustration of millions of residents, and after Newsom was caught having dinner at the high-end French Laundry restaurant in Napa, contrary to his own health advice.

Newsom said "of course" he regrets attending that dinner.

"That's those things you can never get back. And, you know, I owned up to that. And no one hid it from that. And that was a mistake. Crystal clear," he said.

But the governor, who also faced criticism over the state's slow vaccine rollout earlier this year, said there are other, more substantive lessons he's learned in leading the state's fight against the pandemic.

For one, he said the state could have done a better job educating and communicating to the public as state restrictions changed throughout the past year.