Newsom Recall: What California's GOP Stands to Win (Even if They Lose)

Michele Guerra, chair of the Solano County Republican Party, helped organize a recall rally last weekend in Vacaville, where volunteers waved American flags in front of City Hall as passersby in cars honked their horns in support.

In addition to corralling people to sign recall petitions, Guerra is making sure their voter information is up to date.

"We ask how long has it been since you've updated your registration and your signature? Because that is one way that the ballot gets kicked out, if your signature isn't correct. Have you updated your information?" Guerra said. "It's really important for Republicans to be out here and helping people see that they have a voice."

Among those who stopped to sign the petition this past weekend was David Verza, 32, a Republican who says the recall for him is personal.

"My friend group, family group, we're having a hard time here. And it just feels like Newsom isn't helping us out at all. It feels like he doesn't care," Verza said. "You know, when we see him eat in restaurants and doing stuff like that, it really shows where his loyalties lie."

A week from tomorrow is the deadline for signatures, and recall organizers say they already have nearly 2 million — more than enough, assuming they’re all valid. Just shy of 1.5 million valid signatures — 12% of the total votes cast in the previous gubernatorial election — are needed to qualify for the ballot, per state election rules.

Jessica Millan Patterson, chair of the California Republican Party, says the recall didn’t start out as a purely Republican effort, but the party's all in now.