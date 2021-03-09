Newsom Recall: What California's GOP Stands to Win (Even if They Lose)

"We saw that there was a movement there and we joined on to it because it's the right thing to do for Californians," she said.
Patterson says the recall is a chance to showcase the GOP as an alternative to Democratic policies they don’t like, from the pandemic shutdown to taxes and immigration.
"We have an opportunity to right the ship here and we can do that through this recall. And we don't have to wait until 2022 to do it," Patterson said.
It’s also a way to keep volunteers engaged in what was supposed to be a relatively quiet political year, Patterson says.
"We've done about a million phone calls," she said. "So keeping the volunteers engaged in a quote unquote off year is phenomenal."
With the help of $250,000 from the Republican National Committee toward the recall effort, it looks like money won’t be a problem for the campaign if it qualifies for the ballot.
Randy Economy, official spokesman for the recall campaign, is a former Democrat turned independent turned Republican — and he insists the effort is nonpartisan.
"I know that the Republican Party structure has decided to get involved in the campaign. Of course they are. We couldn't stop them from doing that," Economy said. "Everybody has the right to get involved. But our campaign is not based upon, you know, the wishes of the Republican Party or its Republican Party operatives."
At the same time, Economy acknowledges, "some of our greatest volunteers are, you know, chairmen of individual county Republican parties up in Nevada County or El Dorado County or Alameda and Orange County."