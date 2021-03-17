SF Corruption Saga: Newly Released Messages Between Former SFPUC Chief and City Contractor Suggest Cozy Relationship

Kelly's attorney, Brian Getz, said he wasn't aware of the specific text message exchanges related to the underwear business, but that generally, Kelly is a person who helps his friends evenly across the board.

"As a general proposition, Harlan would have given that information to anybody if anyone contacted him in connection with trying to manage their business or advance their business," Getz said. "And [if] Harlan had information that would be helpful, he would have given it. He's always been very open to requests from the community."

The messages, which were obtained through public records requests by a person using the pseudonym “anonymous,” and later gathered by KQED, offer a microscopic view of the financial relationship between Wong and Kelly.

"Anonymous” — the requester — has previously contacted KQED about other records related to city government officials. Those records, and also links to SFPUC’s own published records, are automatically posted online to a public records repository, which KQED reviewed.

Some of the newly disclosed texts also show that Kelly sought advice from Wong on remodeling his mother-in-law's kitchen.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who first learned of the text exchange from KQED, says seeking such advice may violate city ethics laws and warrant further investigation, particularly into the role that Kelly’s wife, Naomi Kelly, played in the relationship with Wong.

"This does not look good," said Peskin, who is among other city leaders now pushing to expand the corruption investigation.

Naomi Kelly served as San Francisco's city administrator until stepping down in January, following her husband’s indictment. Her reasons for leaving City Hall were initially unclear, as she only tangentially appears in her husband's federal charging documents and was never actually charged with a crime herself.

These exchanges, said Peskin, may shed new light on Naomi Kelly’s hesitance to remain in the public eye.

Naomi Kelly’s attorney was quick to refute that suggestion.

“Naomi stepped down because she needed to take care of her family, which unfortunately in the unequal world that we live in, often falls to women a lot more than men, and even more so in a pandemic, and even more so when the family has children,” her attorney Martin Sabelli said.

Naomi Kelly, he stressed, was not involved in any aspect of the city corruption scandal.

“Naomi Kelly wants people to know that she did not commit a crime. She did not betray the public trust,” he said.

Wong, though, may also have been considered a “restricted source” for Naomi Kelly. In her position as city administrator, she oversaw 25 different departments, including San Francisco Public Works, where Wong frequently conducted business. So, any time Wong had contracts with Public Works, Naomi Kelly was in an oversight role.