Report: Corrupt SF Official Directed Nonprofit to Pay $60K to Organizations Under FBI Investigation

The Parks Alliance also directed $66,000 to entities whose figureheads were also arrested by the FBI in connection with Nuru's corruption scandal, permit expediter Walter Wong and Nick Bovis, the owner of Lefty O'Doul's.
When they're working as they're supposed to, these "friends of" organizations may help put on an outdoor movie night for the public or help build park trails.
But they're also rife with opportunity for abuse, the report found.
“While philanthropic organizations provide tangible benefits to all of our residents, abuses in these relationships undermine the important role they play," aid Controller Ben Rosenfield, in a statement. "When gifts are solicited from those that do business with the City, it creates a risk to fair and transparent public processes. We have put forward actionable recommendations to correct loopholes that seemingly normalize unethical practices that undermine faith in public actions.”
Following the release of the report, Mayor London Breed announced an executive order to address the recommendations in the report.
City department heads will now be required to reveal when they solicit donations to nonprofits – like the "friends of" organizations – and for city departments to formalize their relationships with these nonprofits, which would legally require those groups to boast greater transparency.
Breed's order also requires more transparency from city officers in accepting gifts.
Supervisor Matt Haney also plans to introduce legislation next week that will go further than the mayor's order, explicitly banning department heads from asking any person or party doing business with their department for donations, among other changes.
Haney called Public Works actions "inappropriate behavior" and said the department "is clearly out of control." Haney argued this also showed a clear need for his ballot measure Proposition B in San Francisco, which would create an oversight body for Public Works, and place some of its street maintenance duties with a new Department of Sanitation and Streets.
The city's corruption scandal investigation is ongoing. The City Controller's Office and City Attorney's Office report into city ethics is the second to be released this year.
Read the full report: