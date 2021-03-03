'All Eyes Should Be on Marin': A Racial Reckoning in the Bay’s Whitest County

Mill Valley in Marin County is one of the 10 most segregated cities in the Bay Area. During the rise of protests following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last year, Mill Valley Mayor Sashi McEntee claimed the Black Lives Matter movement was “not of immediate local importance.” That summer, community activists held protests and sit-ins demanding a public apology from the mayor and plans for lasting change.

In response, the City Council created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, but in February the City Council rejected half of the task force's proposals and refused to accept its recommendations.

The fight for racial justice is happening in cities across the Bay, but what has it looked like in the Bay Area's whitest and wealthiest county?

Guest: Lorenzo Morotti, Marin Independent Journal reporter and Amber Allen-Peirson, activist in Marin City and Mill Valley.



