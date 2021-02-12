Zoe Lofgren on Impeachment, Immigration Reform and Running as a 'Mother'

New polling shows California Senator Dianne Feinstein's approval rating underwater for the first time. Scott and Marisa discuss the survey and their takeaways from former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Then, San Jose Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren joins to share stories from her participation in all four impeachment proceedings in modern history, why she was drawn to working on immigration and what happened when she tried to list "Mother" as her ballot designation during her first run for Congress.