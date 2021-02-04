The Winding Journey to Reunite Families Separated at the US Border

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to establish a task force focused on reunifying families separated by the Trump administration.

But until they act, it’s up to people like Melara to make these trips, looking for people who were separated from their children and lost by the federal government. Melara focuses on cases close to home, in Honduras.

Day One

It’s 5 a.m. Monday, and Melara and a colleague who usually accompanies her on these searches head out. Their destination is a mountain town near the border with Guatemala. The drive should take four hours, on a good day. But today, it’s rainy and cold, and the traffic is piling up with everyone heading to work. It’s slowing things down.

This is Melara’s second time making this trip in the past four months. Since 2019, she has performed more than three dozen searches, many of them successful. She said the harm done to people who sought asylum in the US motivates her to do this work.

“There were people who were humiliated, who had their rights violated,” Melara said. “They have the opportunity to know that they can have justice for everything they’ve lived through.”

She’s also a parent herself. The work can be personal.

“Every interview and story I hear from the parents is sad, and it moves me,” she said. “As parents, we want to protect [our children].”

The Trump administration separated more than 5,500 children from their parents. And while a majority of those parents have been found, hundreds are still unaccounted for. That’s in part because the administration did not keep track of where the parents went. And contact information for them is often outdated or incomplete.

When Melara begins these searches, she usually has very little information — a name, maybe a location. Often, she finds that families have moved, or the information was inaccurate, and searching through government documents and online can only take her so far.

She has to rely on the kindness of strangers — family members of the parent, or their neighbors — to point her in the right direction. But getting this information requires building trust, in person.

That’s why she drives long distances for even the slimmest chance of finding parents, despite any challenges — and there have been many. She has performed searches during the coronavirus pandemic. Later, government-enforced curfews prevented her from traveling. It was only in August that she was able to restart the searches in person, but fears of contracting the coronavirus have made building trust more challenging.

Then, in November, two deadly hurricanes — Eta and Iota — swept through Honduras, leaving more than 150,000 people displaced and hundreds dead.

The damage from the hurricanes has touched Melara directly. Her home in San Pedro Sula was hit by heavy floods, and while it wasn't destroyed, nearly everything inside of it was.

“The house can’t be entered right now — it’s filled with mud,” she said.

Since then, she has stayed with relatives.

Just two hours into her drive, Melara has already counted four rockslides.

“There are warnings on the road that the roads are damaged and that we must drive with caution,” she said. “There are homemade signs that people have put up themselves.”

They brake often to avoid large potholes.

Around noon, she finally arrives at the first town. With the bad weather and damaged roads, Melara’s trying to make this trip go quickly since driving can be dangerous after dark.

A 2021 report from Human Rights Watch found that “violent organized crime continues to disrupt Honduran society,” and has pushed many to attempt to leave the country. According to a 2018 report from a United Nations special rapporteur, human rights defenders and lawyers are some of the most at-risk of that violence, with the vast majority “unable to work in a safe, supportive environment.”

Mindful that night will fall soon, she meets with local community leaders. She tells them the father’s name and explains why she is looking for him. They say the only people they know with that surname are in another town, about 40 minutes away.

Yet she has no address or contact there. So, once she arrives at the next town, she tracks down local leaders, once again. They tell her to go check yet another town, two hours away.

But now, the sun is getting low and the weather is bad.

“We're going to need to stay the night here,” she said. “The rain won't stop, and the fog is thick. The road isn't good right now, parts of it have washed away because of the hurricanes.”

There’s nothing left to do but sleep and hope for more luck in the morning..

Day Two

Melara wakes up early, checks out of the hotel and hits the road.

When she gets to the new town — the third in two days — she, again, meets with local officials to explain her mission.

But this time, she’s in luck: Someone knows the area the father is living in.

“We have an address!” Melara said.

But the final road is steep and covered with mud. Eventually, Melara has to ditch her car and continue by foot.

When she gets to the top of the hill, there’s a cluster of small homes. A young boy runs up to greet her. He’s curious about why she’s there, and Melara explains.

Then, finally — after two days of searching — a man steps out of one of the homes. It’s the father.

Lost and Found

At first, when she meets the father, he’s surprised to see her.

“He was completely unaware that we were looking for him,” Melara said.