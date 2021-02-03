Biden Signs Immigration Executive Orders, Establishes Task Force to Reunite Separated Families

The task force will issue a report on its progress in 120 days, and every 60 days thereafter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

But advocates said urgent action was needed.

"What we need now is an immediate commitment to specific remedies, including reunification in the U.S., permanent legal status, and restitution for all of the 5,500-plus families separated by the Trump administration," said the ACLU's Lee Gelernt, who fought the issue in court.

"Anything short of that will be extremely troubling given that the U.S. government engaged in deliberate child abuse," Gelernt said in a statement.

Officials who previewed the executive actions to reporters said change won't happen overnight. In fact, more actions are almost certain to follow. "It takes time to review everything, so we are starting with these right now, but that doesn't mean it's the end of it," one of the officials said.

Confronting a Deep Lack of Trust

Cathleen Caron, founder and director of Justice in Motion, a U.S.-based nonprofit working to reunify separated families, emphasized how important it is that Biden's task force plans to work with representatives of families who were separated from their children.

She said many of those families have difficulty trusting people from the United States — and especially the government — after everything that has happened to them.

"They were deeply, deeply scarred by having their children taken away," she said. "So they don't have any reason to believe the U.S. government is going to do anything to help them. Why should they, right?"