It takes a lot of hard work to curb gun violence at the community level. For the past few years, those efforts in Richmond and Oakland were paying off.

But then the pandemic happened, and a lot of in-person community building became unsafe, and advocates fear years of hard work has been lost to the pandemic.

Guest: Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian's Guns and Lies in America project







You can read Abené's story here. Episode transcript here.