As California's Attorney General Prepares to Move Up, Democrats Vie for Coveted Job

The post of California attorney general may be one of the most coveted political positions in the state, if not the country. It has served as a launching pad to higher office for several former attorneys general, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, like so many before him, current Attorney General Xavier Becerra is moving up.

Becerra has been tapped as President Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. His confirmation is likely now that Democrats control the U.S. Senate. Becerra’s resignation would mean Gov. Gavin Newsom gets to pick a new attorney general for the state. Democratic consultant Brian Brokaw, who’s worked for both Harris and Newsom, said competition is stiff.

“It is a very powerful position and it's a very unique position," he said. "There's a reason why it is so sought after now, and every election year.”

There’s an old joke that AG actually stands for aspiring governor. That may be one reason Brokaw said the job is drawing a lot of interest.

“I certainly know there are people in Washington who would be willing and interested in coming back to serve in the role," he said. "I think there are a lot of people in Sacramento and throughout the state who are interested in the position.”