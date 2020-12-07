Biden picks CA Attorney General to be First Latino Health Secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, 62, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

Becerra was also said to be among Gov. Gavin Newsom's potential picks to fill Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat. Newsom has until late January to appoint a new senator, as multiple Democratic factions push him to choose between competing constituencies.

Some Democrats were pushing Newsom to consider appointing a Latino to the seat, with Becerra and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla topping that list. Others want Newsom to appoint a Black woman to maintain the representation Harris brought to the Senate.