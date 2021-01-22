Biden's 'Day 1' Immigration Reform Plan Sparks Hope in California

The newly minted Biden White House unveiled on Wednesday the contours of an ambitious immigration reform bill that would offer most undocumented people living in the United States a shot at becoming citizens.

This step, and a string of executive actions signed by President Joe Biden just hours after his inauguration, signaled a decisive sea change in American immigration policy that many in California celebrated.

“We celebrate because it represents the affirmation of our human dignity, as immigrants,” said Angelica Salas, a prominent immigrant advocate who grew up undocumented and saw her mother get deported. “It affirms our need to be able to live in this country free.”

“And we’ve gotten to this day because of our hard work and persistence,” added Salas, who directs the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles.