‘Huge Relief’: California Immigrants Counting on Biden to End Travel Ban

Deroee and his sister are both naturalized American citizens who have waged a five-year battle to secure green cards for their Iranian parents. While their mother’s petition was approved in 2016, their father’s request languished in an “administrative processing” limbo after President Trump issued the travel ban, just days after he took office.

“It's been a burden, a huge burden on our shoulders, on our minds,” said Deroee, 42. “It's been very difficult for all of us.”

Deroee and his sister have tried multiple times to advance their father’s case before U.S. State Department officials, and they’ve sought the intervention of members of Congress, but to no avail.

In March, Deroee’s father, an 81-year-old physician in Tehran, contracted the coronavirus from a patient and was hospitalized for ten days. Deroee said the more than 7,300 miles separating him from his father was difficult to bear during the emergency, when he wanted nothing more than to be there to care for his dad.

“That was a very tough time,” he said. “It was very scary.”

On Jan. 27, 2017, Trump temporarily suspended travel from citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen into the U.S. to “protect people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals.” The president’s order also indefinitely banned refugees from Syria.

Critics challenged the policy in court as discriminatory and racist, and during the ensuing legal fight, the administration amended the order twice.

The current restrictions on most people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela, went into full effect on Dec. 2017 — after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them to be implemented. The country of Chad was also on the list, but was later removed.