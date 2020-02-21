California Immigrants Grapple With Trump's Expanded Travel Ban

“It was a dictatorial government and it was very dangerous for me to live there. So I left,” said Sletsion, who arrived in the U.S. 11 years ago. “I'm very grateful to have a peaceful life here in this country. But this [order by the president] is very unfortunate. If somebody can help, please help us.”

Now, the couple’s only hope to reunite is to get a waiver of the travel ban.

But those exceptions are very hard to get, Sletsion learned at an event attended by dozens of other Eritrean immigrants at an Oakland library in the Temescal neighborhood last Saturday.

There is no formal application to request a waiver, attorneys at the event said. And U.S. citizens must show they’ll suffer undue hardship if their relative is denied a visa.

“It’s horrifying, people are scared that they will not be able to reunite with their family members,” said immigration attorney Haregu Gaime.

The new restrictions will impact Eritreans particularly hard, she said, as the Trump administration has already discontinued visas for students, tourists and business purposes. Those previous limitations are due to that country’s “lack of cooperation” in accepting their nationals who were ordered deported from the U.S., according to the Department of State.

Now “Eritreans are not allowed to enter the United States, is essentially what this government is saying,” said Gaime, who initially arrived in the U.S. as a 5-year-old Eritrean refugee.

About 8,100 Eritreans live in California, with a third of them residing in Alameda County alone, according to Census figures.

President Trump said the travel restrictions were imposed because the countries did not meet U.S. security criteria and have deficiencies in sharing terrorist, criminal or identity information. As a result, American officials can’t verify the true identity of all applicants from those nations, he said.

“As President, I must continue to act to protect the security and interests of the United States and its people,” said Trump in his Jan. 31 proclamation.

The travel ban expansion comes as African immigrants have surged in numbers in recent decades to more than 2 million nationwide, with the largest share of that population being born in Nigeria.

Ismael Okunade, co-owner of Miliki Restaurant in Oakland’s Laurel neighborhood, is one of the estimated 36,000 Nigerian immigrants living in California.

Many of Okunade’s customers were shocked by the new travel restrictions, he said, because Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, is a business partner to the U.S. And culturally, Nigerians are very influenced by America, he added.

“If you go to Nigeria, the kids, everybody is Americanized,” said Okunade, who immigrated nearly 40 years ago and became a U.S. citizen. “Nigeria is actually like, you put New York in Lagos. It's the same thing.”

Okunade believes a blanket ban on immigrant visas is unnecessary, because every Nigerian approved to come live in the U.S. already goes through extensive screening by American officials.

“It's not that easy to get a visa. So they must have vetted people very well before they can get one,” he said. “So to me, it doesn't make any sense.”

In his proclamation, President Trump said he decided to continue allowing temporary travellers — such as tourists and students — to reduce the number of people impacted. Immigrant visas were prioritized, he said, because it’s more difficult to deport an individual from the U.S. if they already have permanent legal residence.