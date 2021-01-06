It’s Not Easy to Unionize at Tech Companies. But Google Employees Are Doing It.

This week, 200+ employees at Google announced that they've formed a union. The Alphabet Workers Union, which is supported by Communications Workers of America (CWA), is the first of its kind at Google, and will include dues-paying members, an elected board of directors, and paid organizing staff. For now, it still represents a small fraction of the roughly 260,000 workers at Alphabet. But it's still a big deal — especially in Silicon Valley, where it's so hard to organize at all.

Guest: Sam Harnett, Silicon Valley Reporter for KQED





Read the transcript here.

Listen to our How We Got Here series here.