‘They Can’t Erase Breonna’s Name’: Oakland Artist’s Vandalized Sculpture Now Missing

"We have had a complicated history here in Oakland, but let's not forget what was once a 'Chocolate City' that was known around the world for what our Indigenous Black residents have produced, and now today we have this treatment," Hutchinson said, pointing to the empty pedestal.

In a statement to KQED, a city official said that the Oakland Police Department is investigating this latest incident.

"The sculpture was not a City-approved piece of public art, and the City encourages the artist, and all artists, to work with the City on public art installations," the statement said.

Carson told KQED that the latest attack on his sculpture is a call to the larger community to double down in its efforts against racism and to continue its support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I think the most important thing right now is that we make a physical statement to the vandals that they can't push us out and they can't erase Breonna's name," he said.

KQED’s Marco Siler-Gonzalez contributed to this report.