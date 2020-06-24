What Will Become of Oakland’s Black Lives Matter Murals?

“The consensus is that this is an important time,” says Randolph Belle, spokesperson for the Black Cultural Zone, a coalition of Black residents, leaders and organizers working to keep Black culture and people in East Oakland. “The movement is what we’re most concerned with. But the artwork is obviously a result of the protests, and the protests are a result of the historical injustices.”

The Black Cultural Zone, Betti Ono Gallery, and other Black-led arts organizations, with support from ally organizations like the Oakland Museum and Oakland Art Murmur, are now attempting to bring some order to the preservation of murals that emerged spontaneously and without centralized coordination. The Black Cultural Zone has launched an online form to help identify artists and artworks, which business owners or landlords can use to let the group know if they’re planning to remove a mural.

(Endeavors, a project affiliated with Oakland’s Good Mother Gallery, has simultaneously created an online gallery of mural documentation, also hosts a form which promises to notify artists when their boards are removed.)

Still, certain questions linger: Should pieces go back to the artists, stay with the businesses, go into archival storage, or remain on view at another public location?

Oakland Museum of California Director Lori Fogarty underscores Belle’s point about focusing on the movement, first and foremost, over the murals. Though the institution was on many minds as a possible home for the murals, Fogarty says the museum isn’t yet looking to accession artwork or schedule an exhibition. Instead, OMCA is providing logistical support to the preservation efforts.

“Black-led organizations and artists need to be at the forefront,” Fogarty says. “It is a paradigm shift we need to acknowledge and honor at every step.”

Curator and arts organizer Ashara Ekundayo watched the murals go up, visiting the downtown gallery every day. She says early on her conversations with artists raised red flags about the challenges of documenting and preserving the murals. “What alarmed me was that very few of the artists had thought about the importance and value of their work, and what could happen to it without them knowing and being credited or compensated,” she says.

She also noticed racial and cultural dynamics playing out in the murals: white artists were being commissioned to write “Black Lives Matter” on boarded-up storefronts and Black artists were not being paid for their work. Not acknowledging the artwork as valuable, particularly the work of Black artists, Ekundayo says, “will continue to perpetuate this idea that artists will make art for free and that we can disrespect them.”