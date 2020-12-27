'Vandalism': Oakland Bust of Breonna Taylor Broken Into Pieces

A sculpted bust of Breonna Taylor in downtown Oakland lay in pieces Saturday, vandalized just two weeks after it was first installed.

Artist Leo Carson told KQED that the sculpture was created to support Black lives.

"This vandalism is an act of racist aggression, and it shows why sculpture and art matters," he said. "I made this sculpture to support the Black Lives Matter movement and while I'm overcome with rage and sadness at their cowardly act, their vandalism will make her even more potent."

The vandalism was first reported by local news outlet Oaklandside.