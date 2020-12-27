KQED is a proud member of
'Vandalism': Oakland Bust of Breonna Taylor Broken Into Pieces
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
 (Photo by Erin Baldassari/KQED)

A sculpted bust of Breonna Taylor in downtown Oakland lay in pieces Saturday, vandalized just two weeks after it was first installed.

Artist Leo Carson told KQED that the sculpture was created to support Black lives.

"This vandalism is an act of racist aggression, and it shows why sculpture and art matters," he said. "I made this sculpture to support the Black Lives Matter movement and while I'm overcome with rage and sadness at their cowardly act, their vandalism will make her even more potent."

The vandalism was first reported by local news outlet Oaklandside.

Protests erupted across the nation in mid-2020 in the name of George Floyd and Taylor, who both were killed by police. Oaklanders also made their voices heard in anger, in pain, and often with art — from poetry and music, to the bust installed on Dec. 12.

Officers shot Taylor, an emergency medical worker, multiple times after they entered her Louisville home using a "no-knock" warrant in a botched drug raid in March. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

In September, grand jurors brought only one indictment against an officer for the reckless use of a gun. Brett Hankison, who has since been dismissed from the force, was charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" for firing into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartment.

The two other officers whose bullets hit Taylor were not charged.

KQED reached out to the Oakland Police Department to inquire about investigations into the vandalism, but did not immediately hear back.

This is breaking news please check back for updates.