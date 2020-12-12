'Each House Becomes a Sacred Temple': Honoring the Virgin of Guadalupe in a Pandemic

After mass, Patricia Silva, 47, hurried home to her three children. She said she’d miss the sense of unity during the feast, but she understood the need to avoid crowds to protect public health.

“It feels sad and it hurts a little because one’s used to that experience of coming together before the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said Silva, who has attended mass at St. Elizabeth’s for 14 years. “It’s like they are taking away our tradition of devotion to the virgin.”

But given the circumstances, she said she would join the celebrations online from home. She has elderly relatives she wants to protect from the virus, she said.

“It’s for my safety and that of my family,” said Silva, who for previous celebrations also joined a large pilgrimage on foot from East Oakland to the city’s cathedral. This year, the Diocese of Oakland told people to drive by in cars instead, which Bishop Michael Barber blessed from afar.

Other parishioners at St. Elizabeth’s said they trusted the church’s preparations to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe – as well as social distancing and mask wearing – to keep them safe.

“I’ve always come in person,” said Guillermina Jimenez, 80, who has attended St. Elizabeth’s since 1976, when she first immigrated from Mexico to the U.S. with her husband.

Jimenez said she would join the church festivities in person because of the day’s deep significance, which she has taught to her 15 children and 36 grandchildren.

“Us Mexicans have all one mother, and her name is Our Lady of Guadalupe,” she said.

The story of Guadalupe starts in 1531, near what is now Mexico City. At the time, the Mexica, or Aztecs, were facing devastation and despair.

Spanish conquistadores had killed millions of indigenous people after their arrival in the Americas, by both the sword and the new diseases they brought, including smallpox. The invaders destroyed many of the Aztecs' sacred temples in their bid to Christianize indigenous people.

It was in that context that an indigenous man known as Juan Diego saw a beautiful woman standing on Mount Tepeyac, a sacred hill for the prominent Aztec goddess Tonantzin, said Ana María Pineda, a religious studies professor at Santa Clara University.

During the encounter, which happened in the early hours of a December morning, everything about the way the lady looked meant something to Juan Diego, said Pineda. She was clothed in a turquoise mantle with stars – a sign of royalty and divinity. Her skin was brown, and she spoke to Juan Diego courteously and softly in the language of the Aztecs: Nahuatl.

“The conquistadores saw the indigenous people as counting for nothing,” said Pineda, a nun with the Sisters of Mercy. “And she's telling him, ‘You count for something. And all the peoples of this land are my beloved. I'm in solidarity with all of you. I care for you. Fear not.’ ”

Her presence blended Tonantzin, whose name means “venerable mother,” with Catholic Mary, offering the promise of two worlds merging together into something new, said Pineda.

“It’s a voice for compassion, but also justice,” she said. “And to dignify the peoples who had been so downtrodden, and to give them an opportunity to see in her a reflection of their understanding of the sacred.”

The message has resonated throughout Latin America and beyond, but especially in Mexico. On Dec 12, at the crack of dawn, people greet the Virgin of Guadalupe at churches and altars, and sing her a birthday song, “Las Mañanitas,” because “not only is she born anew to us but we are born anew,” said Pineda.

With the pandemic and the near end of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies, the day's message of resilience and hope resonates deeply in California, said Father Jon Pedigo, who directs advocacy for Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County.

“Trump tried to make us disappear and go away, and he was not successful,” said Pedigo, who has worked for decades with Latino immigrants. “COVID-19 is taking our people in higher numbers than for any other race. So we have to recognize that we are not going to give in to COVID-19.”