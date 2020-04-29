Pandemic's Economic Toll Leaves Plan to Insure California's Undocumented Seniors in Doubt

As California continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, public health experts and immigrant advocates are pushing for Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand Medi-Cal benefits to tens of thousands of undocumented seniors. The elderly are among those most at risk for complications from COVID-19.

In January, Newsom proposed spending $80.5 million next year to begin covering 27,000 undocumented adults, 65 and older. The expansion would cost $350 million per year once it’s fully implemented. But that plan is now in doubt as the state enters an economic downturn, with tax revenues expected to fall by billions of dollars and potential budget cuts on the horizon.

“Job loss and abrupt halting of economic activity make it clear that we have entered a recession,” the Legislative Analyst’s Office communicated in a letter to the state Senate budget committee earlier this month.

California has enrolled undocumented children in Medi-Cal since 2016, and this year became the first state to offer health coverage to undocumented young adults through age 25. More than 60,000 have enrolled so far, about two-thirds of those eligible, according to the California Department of Health Care Services.

But an estimated 1.5 million undocumented Californians remain uninsured. They comprise about 40% of the total number of state residents who lack health insurance, according to a report by the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

For the state to fully recover from the pandemic, more undocumented residents must gain access to health care, starting with vulnerable seniors, said state Sen. María Elena Durazo. D-Los Angeles, who authored a 2018 bill that would expand Medi-Cal to undocumented residents 65 and older.

“I know there's uncertainty around the economy and the finances, but it should continue to be a priority,” said Durazo. “Undocumented workers continue to work. Year after year after year they have paid taxes, but they haven’t gotten in return the same benefits as other Californians.”

Currently, low-income, undocumented immigrants 26 and older are only eligible for Medi-Cal if they face a health care emergency, or to obtain prenatal care if they are pregnant. Undocumented immigrants are excluded from the Affordable Care Act, and cannot purchase coverage through Covered California, the state’s ACA health exchange.

If they are not insured by an employer or able to purchase a private plan, they must generally rely on county health programs, which can vary widely throughout the state.

Undocumented residents who live in Contra Costa County can enroll in a county program that provides primary care free of charge at community clinics and health centers. Services available through the Contra Costa CARES program include immunizations and a 24-hour nurse advice line.

“We were really fortunate that the county, the hospitals … everyone banded together to fund this program specifically for undocumented residents,” said Dr. Kimberly Ceci, medical associate director at the LifeLong Brookside San Pablo Health Center.

The program helps people manage chronic diseases and stay out of emergency rooms, she said. But it doesn’t cover the cost of prescriptions (though a similar program in neighboring Alameda County does), or care by specialists, she said.

“There’s limitations that we can’t get referrals, we can't go further than primary care,” she said. “And that is unfortunately necessary for many people’s care, especially over 65.”

While most counties in California reimburse health providers for some non-emergency care for undocumented patients, 11 counties do not, including San Diego and San Bernardino, according to the nonprofit organization Health Access.

Even without county funding, community health centers in San Bernardino offer uninsured patients a sliding fee scale, and will care for anyone regardless of ability to pay or immigration status, said Deanna Stover, chief executive at Community Health Association Inland Southern Region.

But the fact that San Bernardino County doesn’t cover these services means people are less likely to seek care, she said.