How to Negotiate a Rent Reduction During the Pandemic

And though the potential legal challenges of negotiating a rent decrease may seem daunting, you may want to do the initial negotiating yourself before calling in a lawyer, said Tobener (who, yes, is a lawyer). In fact, bringing in the legal big guns may sour talks with your landlord, he said.
"It’s about the relationship. Getting an attorney right away erodes that relationship," Tobener said.
But once you have your deal all set, that's when an attorney or tenants' rights group may come in handy. "Any of the tenants’ groups can look over that final letter you make in your negotiations and make sure all the legal things have T’s crossed and I’s dotted," Sherburn-Zimmer said.
You can find a long list of tenants' rights organizations here at Tenants Together. Another group, Bay Area Legal Aid, has offices across the region.
Don't Go it Alone — Organize
If you live in a multi-unit building, organizing with your neighbors can be an effective path to successfully negotiating a rent decrease.
"Even the wealthiest people in your building who moved in and pay $4,000 a month in rent may have lost work, too. It’s worth putting a note under everyone’s door," Sherburn-Zimmer said.
"I think collective proposals work very well, everyone in the building asking for a 10% or a 20% reduction," Sherburn-Zimmer said. That can mean organizing a building-wide rent payment postponement, or even a rent strike.
"It’s like going into your boss's office and asking for a raise versus forming a union and asking for a raise collectively," Sherburn-Zimmer said. "You have so much more leverage and somewhat more protection."
Shimmy Li shares a San Francisco apartment with two friends in the South of Market neighborhood. After the pandemic hit, both of his roommates were struggling to pay rent — one was unemployed, the other got hit with a significant pay cut and ended up moving out before the lease was up.
After talking with other tenants in the building, Li learned his household wasn’t alone. Three neighbors in another unit had all been laid off because of the pandemic. "It was just a pretty dire situation," he said.
In June, Li and his fellow tenants decided to collectively approach their landlord and ask for a rent reduction. They sent an email and explained their financial situation, and the landlord agreed to a 15% reduction for one year. That brought the monthly rent of Li's three-bedroom apartment down to $3,400 a month.
“We all felt really energized. All of us learned a lot about being able to ask collectively,” Li said.
Werner also cautioned that tenants should only consider attempting this a last resort, as it may make a landlord feel under attack and lawyer-up.
"It would escalate the crap out of it," Werner said.
But, as Li experienced firsthand, sometimes it works.
Promise to Pay, Promise to Leave
You may not need to go as far as a rent strike, however, if you negotiate the right numbers.
One tactic Sherburn-Zimmer has seen tenants successfully employ is paying lump sums in exchange for forgiving some rent debt. If you can save some money and pay thousands of dollars of owed rent in one fell swoop, Sherburn-Zimmer said, you may be able to convince the landlord to forgive part of your debt.
But how do you save that money? "Sometimes those tenants do some rent withholding, due to COVID, until they settle some of the back debt," Sherburn-Zimmer suggested.
Werner, who owns four properties in West Hollywood, agreed. But he cautioned that proportionality matters.
If a tenant asks to pay $1,000 on $10,000 in back rent and have the rest forgiven, "the answer is 'no,' " Werner said. But if a tenant offers to pay $7,500 on $10,000 owed rent and have the rest forgiven, then, "we'll move forward. How could you not do that?"
And it's at that point that describing some of your pandemic-related financial hardships can help — that is, if you describe a legitimate and concrete inability to pay.
"The reality is, if I’m not going to be able to pay the rent, you’re not going to be able to collect it," Tobener said.
There's another last-ditch tactic for negotiations: promise to leave in exchange for a rent break.
"If you agree to X rent for the next six months, the landlord gets possession" at an agreed-upon date, Tobener said.