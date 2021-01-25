California Plans to Extend Eviction Protections Through June

California plans to extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants' unpaid rent, according to an agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire next Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible for that protection, tenants must sign a “declaration of hardship” that they they have been impacted by the pandemic and must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

This new proposal would extend those protections until June 30. But it would also use $2.6 billion Congress recently approved for California to pay off some of that unpaid rent.

The state would pay landlords up to 80% of their unpaid rent — but only if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20% and pledge not to evict tenants.

If landlords refuse that deal, the state would pay them 25% of their tenants' unpaid rent. That would ensure those tenants qualify for the state's eviction protections and could not be kicked out of their homes until after June 30.

Read the full story.

—Adam Beam, Associated Press