Californians Pessimistic About Economic Future, Link Disparities to Racial Discrimination, Survey Finds

Most Californians aren’t feeling optimistic about the economic future of the state.

A new survey released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California found that more than 60% of Californians believe children growing up in the state will be worse off financially than their parents. Nearly 70% believe the gap between rich and poor in their part of the state is getting wider.

The survey also found that Californians link economic disparities to racial and ethnic discrimination.

“Overwhelming majorities of Californians – including nine in 10 African Americans – say that racial and ethnic discrimination contributes to economic inequality in the U.S.,” said Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO.

Nearly 60% of Californians also believe there will be periods of widespread unemployment or depression in the coming year, the survey found.