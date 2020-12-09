Lots of Playgrounds Are Closed Again. Parents, Doctors and Lawmakers Are Asking Why

The most recent surge in COVID-19 cases has once again led to playgrounds being closed in many communities across California and in five Bay Area counties.

But some parents feel like this part of the new stay-at-home order goes too far — especially because some indoor shopping remains open. Many are also worried that losing access to a safe and free outdoor space could harm both kids and families.

Guest: Matthias Gafni, reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle

Read the transcript here.