New Citizenship Test is Longer — and Could Deter Immigrants From Applying, Advocates Say

Still, applying for citizenship has become more burdensome under President Donald Trump, with USCIS officials requiring more documentation from applicants, such as up to 10 years of travel history instead of five, said Diego Iñiguez-López, policy and campaigns manager with the National Partnership for New Americans, a coalition of immigrant rights organizations.
The new civics test is another Trump administration policy aiming to prevent immigrants from obtaining U.S. citizenship, he said.
“It's very consistent with hundreds of anti-immigrant measures that we've seen under consideration,” Iñiguez-López said. “And it's part of a larger attempt to exclude immigrants from the concepts of democracy and political representation.”
USCIS said it worked in close coordination with community-based organizations and adult educators throughout the revision process. But Iñiguez-López said there was “minimal effort” by the administration to get input from nonprofits and naturalization experts.
He and other advocates criticized the phrasing and answers to some questions, including one that asks who a U.S. Senator represents. In the previous test, the correct answer was “all people in a state,” now applicants must answer “citizens of their state.”
“With that question, one it’s incorrect, and two, it shows the anti-immigrant bias of the Trump administration in the form of the civics test,” Iñiguez-López said. “Senators represent all of the persons in their state.”
He and other advocates are asking president-elect Joe Biden to restore the previous test. They also want the Biden administration to take steps to expand access to naturalization, by canceling the proposed fee increases and streamlining the citizenship application process to reduce the backlog of more than 740,000 pending requests.