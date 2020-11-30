By The People: Shakirah Simley's Journey From Activist to Local Government

This is the second episode of By The People, The Bay podcast’s new series highlighting the way democracy shows up in the places around us, and how we can all plug in.

Many activists work their whole lives from outside the systems they want changed. That’s what Shakira Simley did, until recently. Simley is now Director of San Francisco’s Office of Racial Equity and says she brought a lot of the lessons she learned as an activist with her into City Hall. Simley talks with us about why it’s important to see public institutions as ours to behold — and change.

Guest: Shakirah Simley, Director of San Francisco’s Office of Racial Equity





Read the transcript here.