Nikema Williams on Building Political Power in Georgia
Political Breakdown

28 min
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin (left) speaks with State Senator Nikema Williams at the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) at Ebenezer Baptist Church on July 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images)

Orange County maintains its status as a purple county, as Republicans appear likely to flip two Congressional seats while Democrats are poised to knock off two Republican state legislators. Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the latest Congressional results and how California's successful election could set the stage for future voting changes.

Then, Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams joins to discuss her relationship with the late Rep. John Lewis and how it feels to succeed him in the House, how Democrats built political power in Georgia, and the effect of the national spotlight on the state's two U.S. Senate runoffs.

