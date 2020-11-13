Nikema Williams on Building Political Power in Georgia

Orange County maintains its status as a purple county, as Republicans appear likely to flip two Congressional seats while Democrats are poised to knock off two Republican state legislators. Marisa and Guy Marzorati discuss the latest Congressional results and how California's successful election could set the stage for future voting changes.

Then, Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams joins to discuss her relationship with the late Rep. John Lewis and how it feels to succeed him in the House, how Democrats built political power in Georgia, and the effect of the national spotlight on the state's two U.S. Senate runoffs.