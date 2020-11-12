Orange County, Once a GOP Stronghold, Is Increasingly Up for Grabs

This year, however, Orange County’s political breakdown is more complicated. Democrats in the county lost ground in Congress, but managed to flip two state Senate seats. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is currently carrying the county by nine points, outpacing President Trump even in the congressional districts that GOP candidates won.

"Orange County had a long reputation for being a red county, the place where good Republicans came to die, John Wayne Airport, all that stuff," said Fred Smoller, an associate professor of political science at Chapman University. "We're moving to a purple county, not red, not blue like Berkeley, but purple in that there are competitive elections."

Republicans have their own reasons to celebrate this week: Democrat Harley Rouda conceded two days ago to Republican county Supervisor Michelle Steel in the race to represent Huntington Beach in Congress. Northeast of there, in District 39, Democratic Congressman Gil Cisneros looks unlikely to prevail against Republican former state Assemblywoman Young Kim, though that race has yet to be called.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Patterson said it does feel like a comeback for her party, but it's not one she’s taking for granted.