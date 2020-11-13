With Prop. 22 Approved, Regulating Gig Companies Just Got A Lot Harder

California Proposition 22 was a big win for tech companies. Its passage allows a handful of corporations — like Uber and Lyft — to create a new "gig" contractor category for their workers that doesn’t have to include employee protections and benefits, like unemployment insurance and workers compensation. Now, those same companies that won in California want to expand beyond the state.

Guest: Sam Harnett, Silicon Valley Reporter for KQED

Listen to our special series 'How We Got Here' with Sam here.





Read the transcript here. And sign up for our newsletter here!