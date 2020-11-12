California Labor Unions Deal With Mixed Election Results

But back at home, Smith admits the election results were more of a mixed bag. On the Legislative front, labor-backed candidates did very well — particularly in the state Senate.But several propositions supported by unions fell short.

That includes Proposition 22, which allows companies like Uber, Lyft and Doordash to keep classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. Smith said unions just couldn’t compete with the more than $200 million those companies poured into the campaign.

“They just simply spent so much money blanketing the airwaves for months with deceptive messaging that voters, I think, were confused at the end of the day in terms of what proposition did and who benefited," Smith said.

But Rob Stutzman, president of Stutzman Public Affairs, said Prop 22 wasn’t just about the money. He said it tapped into some negative feelings voters had about the issue.

“There's also a lot of other evidence that AB 5 — which is the independent contractor law that, of course, Prop 22 was addressing — has had some very unpopular fallout for a lot of Californians," he said.