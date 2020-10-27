Prop. 22 Explained: Why Gig Companies Are Spending Huge Money on an Unprecedented Measure

Then in May, several months into the coronavirus pandemic, with tens of thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers seeking unemployment funds that didn’t exist because the companies had never paid into the state unemployment fund, the executive branch got involved. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, along with a handful of city attorneys, sued Uber and Lyft for misclassifying workers. On Oct. 22 Uber and Lyft lost an appeal, and will have to start classifying workers as employees in 30 days – unless Proposition 22 passes.

After AB 5 passed, the gig companies started their ballot initiative campaign, hoping that voters would enshrine their gig contractor model into law. Now, with all three branches of California’s government pressuring them to classify workers as employees, they are pouring money into Proposition 22. It's become the most well-funded ballot initiative in California history. And it's designed to be a conclusive victory for gig companies.

What's Actually in Prop. 22?

Proposition 22 is written as an exemption from AB 5 for any company that provides transportation or delivery services through an app. It would enshrine in law a kind of third employment category: the contract gig worker. This has been a goal of gig companies for years. They have pursued it at the federal level, and have already had success in getting legislation on the books in a number of states.

But the measure has several other provisions built around the central premise of exempting gig companies from AB 5.

Limited Employee Benefits

Prop. 22 would guarantee gig workers some limited benefits and protections. As contractors, they currently have none. But the benefits are not as straightforward as they appear at first read.

The most murky benefit is the guaranteed wage floor. Prop. 22 would ensure 120% of minimum wage and 30 cents per mile for drivers, adjusted for inflation. But there’s a pretty big catch. The guarantee is only for "engaged" driving time, defined as the time between "accepting a service request and completing the request."

Much of gig work is spent waiting for a job in the app. UC Berkeley’s Labor Center did a study where they tried to take time between rides into account, along with wear and tear on the vehicle. Adding those factors in the mix, the study found the wage guarantee drops to just $5.64 an hour, a drastic pay cut from the $13 minimum wage they would be guaranteed as employees in California. Uber and Lyft disputed the findings in the study, and they commissioned another study that put the earnings at between $25 and $27 an hour. That prompted a rebuttal from UC Berkeley.

Aside from the wage floor, Prop. 22 includes a number of benefits that are substitutes for protections guaranteed by traditional employment. In each case, these protections are weaker than what workers would get as employees, and some are contingent on driving a certain number of hours.

Instead of health care, drivers who put in over 25 hours per week of engaged driving time would get health care subsidies. Instead of workers compensation, companies would offer occupational accident insurance for medical expenses, lost income and disability. Companies would also offer accidental death insurance. It is not clear if these insurance plans would be given to workers automatically, or if they would only be guaranteed the opportunity to purchase them.

Prop. 22 also includes provisions to address long-term accountability issues in the gig industry, like discrimination, sexual misconduct, a lack of background checks and drivers working more than 12 hours a day. Gig companies would be required to create anti-discrimination and sexual harassment policies, develop training programs for drivers and require criminal background checks – all things that the companies have been criticized for lacking in the past.

Many of the issues these final provisions would address are things that are exacerbated by the contractor status of workers. If these workers were actually employees, gig companies would be far more liable for things like car accidents, sexual misconduct and criminal activity.

Prop. 22 Would Be Nearly Impossible to Change

If Proposition 22 passes, it would prevent local governments from passing laws that require companies to provide additional benefits and protections for gig workers not included in Prop. 22. It would also become the hardest statute in state history for the Legislature to amend. That's because of the 7/8ths provision.

A single sentence on page 18 of the initiative requires a 7/8ths vote of both the state Assembly and Senate in order to amend Prop. 22 in any way. This requirement is historically unprecedented. In the past, some propositions have required 2/3rds or 3/5s – but never 7/8ths.

If it passes, Prop. 22 would be harder to amend than the state’s Wildlife Protection Act, the Clean Air and Transportation Improvement Act or the Cruelty to Farm Animals Act. Amending it would take eight more votes than are needed to override a governor’s veto or revise the state Constitution, according to data provided to KQED by Alex Vassar, communications manager at the California State Library.

In California, a proposition can only be undone by another ballot initiative. So why is the threshold for amendment so high on Prop. 22? Part of the reason is that part of the proposition's stated purpose is contradictory to the wishes of gig companies.

In California the Legislature can amend a proposition if it “furthers the purpose of the initiative." Proposition 22 states that it would "require rideshare and delivery network companies to offer new protections and benefits for app-based rideshare and delivery drivers." That might sound good to voters who want more protections for workers, but it could cause problems for gig companies. The Legislature could, for example, amend Prop. 22 or pass new laws to increase benefits for workers beyond what gig companies want. The 7/8ths provision presents a very high barrier to that.

Prop. 22 would also stop local governments from requiring gig companies to increase benefits and protections to gig workers.

"Proposition 22 lops off the top by cutting off the state Legislature’s ability to amend the law, and it lops off the bottom [by] preventing local governments from ever modifying its requirements," said Rey Fuentes, a fellow at The Partnership for Working Families, an advocacy group for workers.

Cities in California are often where laws that grant the most rigorous worker benefits and protections start: things like the Healthy SF program, or San Francisco's mandatory sick leave. Cities have also been the most proactive in requiring gig companies to provide additional benefits to workers. San Francisco and San Jose, for instance, extended COVID-19 emergency benefits to gig workers. Seattle passed a similar ordinance. Prop. 22 has a clause that would preempt future measures like these.

Yes-on-Prop-22 Spokesperson Geoff Vetter said the issue is consistency for workers who cross city and county lines.

"Given the cross-jurisdictional nature of the service," Vetter said, "it would be impossible to allow all 58 counties and 480+ cities to establish separate requirements. Prop. 22 establishes uniform statewide standards for app-based driver scheduling, benefits."

Unprecedented Money

Proposition 22 is on track to become the most well-funded ballot initiative in California history.

It has already drawn about $200 million, most of it on the pro side. As of 10 days before the election, the anti-side had around $19 million, coming mainly from labor organizations. The pro-side has over $199 million coming from gig companies. As of the beginning of October, Uber had contributed over $50 million; Lyft, $48 million; DoorDash, $47 million; InstaCart, $28 million; and Postmates, $11 million.

That money is not just being spent on TV and digital advertising. The Yes-on-Prop-22 Campaign has also contributed to political parties, including $2 million to the California Republican Party. It has spent millions hiring consultants, lobbyists and PR firms like MB Public Affairs, which is known for working with tobacco companies. These firms have launched personal and intrusive attacks on academics like Veena Dubal, a UC Hastings law professor who has been critical of gig companies and Proposition 22.

The Yes-on-Prop-22 Campaign has also sent money to newsrooms in return for digital advertising. By the middle of September, it had sent almost $48,000 to the Sacramento Bee, $13,500 to the San Diego Union Tribune and a little over $36,000 to the San Francisco Chronicle. Both the Tribune and the Chronicle endorsed the measure, but in their endorsements made no mention of the ad revenue they had received.

Marketing Prop. 22 as a Social Justice Measure

Many workers in the gig economy in California are people of color – a fact reflected in the advertising campaign for Prop. 22, which presents the initiative as a boon for social justice. In the past, Lyft had leaned heavily on social justice messaging to appeal to liberals and distinguish itself from Uber, especially after Trump was elected. Now, this tactic has become a major thrust of the entire Yes-on-Prop-22 campaign.