Gig Companies Are Making Their Workers Promote Prop. 22

For Castellanos, who, like many drivers, logs off as he switches between the different apps he works for, the changes have brought little relief. Castellanos estimates he sees the pop up 25 or 30 times a day.

Uber isn’t the only company using workers to spread pro-Proposition 22 messages to consumers.

Last week, Instacart asked workers through the app to put pro-Proposition 22 stickers in customers' orders at a Bay Area store. DoorDash is providing free pro-Proposition 22 food delivery bags to restaurants, which workers then have to use to bring food to customers.

Stanford law professor William Gould says all three of these instances could be violating the protected speech of workers.

“If ever there was compelled speech, and an interference with a right of freedom of speech, which is protected in California for private sector workers, this is it," Gould said.

Federally these workers have little protection. Since the Supreme Court protected the speech of corporations as if they were people in its 2010 Citizens United decision, companies have had far more ability to mobilize their workers toward particular political goals.

However what these gig companies have made workers do "could be in violation of California labor code sections 1101 and 1102," said David Levine, a law professor at UC Hastings.

Those sections prevent an employer from attempting to control or direct the political activities or affiliations of their employees. The gig companies contend their workers are actually contractors not employees – which means they would not be protected by these sections of the labor code.

Of course, that very employment status is the central issue at stake with Proposition 22 – and if it passes, gig companies would have a much easier time having workers distribute political materials.

In response to the assertion that distributing these materials infringed on freedom of speech, a spokesperson for the Yes on Prop. 22 campaign said “Each company is communicating with their customers in various ways because of the high stakes in this election.”

After backlash online, Instacart is no longer asking workers to add stickers to orders. But DoorDash is continuing to send pro-Prop. 22 delivery bags to restaurants. The company says it has sent more than 4 million of the bags to over 600 restaurants.