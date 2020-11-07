'Hands Off Our Ballots' Declares a Pop-up Mural in San Francisco

As election officials race to tally up the remaining ballots in several battleground states, about three dozen people gathered Friday in San Francisco's financial district to paint a very large picture.

"Count Every Ballot," they wrote with gallons of paint in a mural that stretched the entire length of the block — about 240 feet long and 22 feet wide.

"We're here to demand that every vote be counted, that every voice matters," said Davida Sotelo Escobedo, a member of activist group Bay Resistance, which organized the event. "Right now, I think we're seeing these reactionary forces, these anti-democratic forces that want to roll back democracy, that want to silence our voices."

Since Tuesday, the Trump campaign has been working to slow, halt or contest the counting of ballots in states where the outcome of the election could be decided by only a few thousand votes. So far, the campaign has threatened legal challenges or demanded recounts in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.