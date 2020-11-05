KQED is a proud member of
'Count Every Vote' Rally in Oakland Draws Hundreds
Matthew GreenRaquel Maria Dillon
About 300 demonstrators gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020, a day after a closely contested national election, to demand every remaining vote be counted. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

People should decide their own leaders and every vote must be counted.

That was the resounding message at a rally in front of Oakland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, a day after a nail-biter of a presidential election that still remained too close to call.

The event, organized by Bay Resistance, a collective of local progressive activist groups, drew as many as 300 demonstrators alarmed by President Trump's false claims of victory and his efforts to block remaining mail-in votes from being counted in critical battleground states.

The group says it plans to organize "escalating actions" in the Bay Area and across the country if Trump is defeated by Joe Biden but refuses to concede power, or if bad actors interfere with the remaining vote count.

A demonstrator attends a rally outside Oakland City Hall on Wednesday, a day after a still undecided presidential election. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

"We're feeling it. A lot of emotions, a lot of despair," said Geordee Mae Corpuz, an organizer with Californians for Justice. "But this is the moment we have to step up and protect our democracy, right?"

She said many of the young people she works with had just voted in their first election and now felt disillusioned.

"They're outraged," said Corpuz, who hopes Oakland will be a model for protesting without violence. "To have the president now actively suppress their vote, the count? They're inheriting a country that's messed up. They know that and they want to fix it."

The rally was among dozens of similar actions that took place Wednesday in cities around the country, including San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

A demonstrator listens during Wednesday's in downtown Oakland as speakers demand that every vote in the presidential election be counted. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Oakland organizers have called on local elected officials and community leaders to join a pledge to uphold democracy. Last week, activists painted a large street mural in downtown Oakland emblazoned with the message, "Choose Democracy, Stop a Coup." And over the weekend, dozens of protesters visited the homes of Twitter and Facebook executives demanding they prevent their platforms from being used to undermine democracy.

Abby Boggs Noura, an Oakland native who attended the rally, immediately thought back to the clashes between police and protesters following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

"It is the same issue," she said. "This election wasn't about different views on different policies, it was about racism and xenophobia and the ways that Trump has brought to the surface all the underpinnings of how our society is deeply rooted in racism."

A group of demonstrators attend a rally at Oakland City Hall on Wednesday, a day after a still undecided presidential election. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Zach Norris, executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights in Oakland, said he's disheartened it's been such a close election.

"Across the country, people are upset that someone who has basically shown himself to be a white supremacist could still come this close to winning," he said.

"And yet, you know, I take heart and stock in the fact that the majority of the American people voted to move Trump out of office. And now it's time to make sure that the will of the people is respected [and] every vote is counted."