'Count Every Vote' Rally in Oakland Draws Hundreds

People should decide their own leaders and every vote must be counted.

That was the resounding message at a rally in front of Oakland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, a day after a nail-biter of a presidential election that still remained too close to call.

The event, organized by Bay Resistance, a collective of local progressive activist groups, drew as many as 300 demonstrators alarmed by President Trump's false claims of victory and his efforts to block remaining mail-in votes from being counted in critical battleground states.

The group says it plans to organize "escalating actions" in the Bay Area and across the country if Trump is defeated by Joe Biden but refuses to concede power, or if bad actors interfere with the remaining vote count.

"We're feeling it. A lot of emotions, a lot of despair," said Geordee Mae Corpuz, an organizer with Californians for Justice. "But this is the moment we have to step up and protect our democracy, right?"

She said many of the young people she works with had just voted in their first election and now felt disillusioned.