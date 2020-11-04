KQED is a proud member of
How Did News Networks Handle Trump’s False Victory Claims?

Newsrooms have been buzzing about the scenario for weeks: How would they handle covering a president in real time who makes false claims about his own reelection? The answer proved to be fact-checking, in some cases during his remarks from the White House, and tough criticism after he finished.

A bit before 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, that scenario became reality. President Trump baselessly alleged Democrats were committing fraud. Trump also claimed he “did win the election,” even though some pivotal swing states have not yet been projected for him by the AP or any of the major television networks.

NBC and MSNBC broke into his remarks, as did NPR, to correct the record. “There have been several statements that are just not true,” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie said, noting his false claims of taking Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams said, “Our presidents don’t select our victors. ... We always allow a lot on election night, hyperbole. But when it veers into falsehood — we have not called the states he claimed for victories.”

MSNBC did not return to Trump’s remarks live.

CBS and ABC returned to their studios once Vice President Pence stepped forward. “The president of the United States [is] castrating the facts of the election results that have been reported tonight,” said Norah O’Donnell of CBS.

“We’ve never had a situation like this in the country,” said John Dickerson of CBS. “The president is a steward of the American electoral system. … And he is trying to undermine it while the count is still going on.”

“If we were watching this in another country, we would be shocked,” said CNN’s Abby Phillip. “It’s a sign our democracy is in peril.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier told viewers most of the president’s claims were accurate. Then Fox’s Chris Wallace weighed in: “This is an extremely flammable situation; the president just threw a match into it. He hasn’t won the states [he claimed]. Nobody is saying he won the states. The states haven’t said that he’s won.”

David Folkenflik, NPR Media Correspondent

Scott Wiener, Dave Cortese Appear Headed to Victory in State Senate Contests

Democrats Dave Cortese and Scott Wiener appear headed to victory in a pair of closely watched Bay Area races for state Senate.

In the 15th District covering most of San Jose, Cortese, a county supervisor, leads former Federal Election Commission chair Ann Ravel, 54% to 46%, as of early Wednesday.

“We’re feeling very, very good,” Cortese told KQED on Tuesday night. “Feels good to have a very solid lead.”

Cortese and Ravel engaged in the most expensive legislative race in California, with millions pouring in from independent expenditure committees on behalf of both Democrats.

Cortese had the backing of organized labor, while business groups lined up behind Ravel.

In San Francisco, Wiener, an incumbent, took to Twitter on Tuesday night to declare victory against Democratic Socialist Jackie Fielder.

“Representing this community is the honor of my life,” Wiener wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fielder tweeted to her supporters that her vote count was “not enough,” but said she was “proud of every single one.”

Wiener has been the driving force behind proposals to reform California’s zoning laws in hopes of spurring housing development. During the campaign, Cortese voiced support for Wiener’s controversial Senate Bill 50 and was supported by local pro-housing groups.

“The public has come to realize that we have a housing production issue,” he said.

— Guy Marzorati (@GuyMarzorati)

Proposition 19 Leads Wednesday Morning, Would Expand Property Tax Breaks

Early returns show Proposition 19 leading 51.54% to 48.46% as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. If the measure maintains its lead, it would expand property tax savings for older Californians who are looking to downsize to a new home — and bring their lower property tax rates with them.

Proposition 19’s passage would also end an inheritance tax loophole that could increase tax revenue by tens of millions of dollars. A large percentage of that is expected to go to a dedicated wildfire fund.

More on Proposition 19


The measure would allow empty nesters to downsize without incurring a huge tax increase. Homeowners who are 55 and older could buy a more expensive property anywhere in the state and bring along their lower property tax rate from their old home, and blend it with their new home value to reduce their tax payments.

Proposition 19 is expected to spur an uptick in home sales, which is why the campaign has been heavily funded by the real estate industry, with more than $40 million coming from the California Association of Realtors. Supporters argued expanding tax breaks would encourage more home sales and free up inventory in a state with a severe housing shortage.

“We are optimistic that when all the votes are counted, California seniors, disabled homeowners and wildfire victims will get much-needed housing and tax relief, while delivering constitutionally protected funding for firefighters, local schools, cities and counties," said Becky Warren, a spokesperson for the Yes on 19 campaign.

— Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Early Results Show Mountain View Residents Approve RV Ban

Mountain View voters appear set to approve a measure to limit where and for how long RVs and other oversized vehicles can park on city streets, with early returns Tuesday night showing 57% support. County officials estimate that more than half of registered voters turned in a ballot this year.

In 2019, Mountain View approved a controversial ban of oversized vehicles on narrow streets, citing traffic and safety concerns. Then, former Mountain View mayor Lenny Siegel gathered enough signatures to put Measure C on the ballot, hoping voters would come out against it. Instead, early election returns show voters sided with the measure.

“It shows that a majority of voters don’t like seeing people in motorhomes on our streets,” Siegel said as it became clear this measure was likely to pass. “We have people living in vehicles on our streets because they can’t afford rent, and most of them will be forced out of town if this is implemented.”

Measure C bans any vehicle "which exceeds 22 feet in length or 7 feet in width or 7 feet in height," from parking on streets that are 40 feet or narrower, unless the vehicle is parked to load or unload goods or similar functions. 

Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga, who backed Measure C, says it’s part of the city’s larger plan to address homelessness and provide assistance. She says the ban will incentivize people who live in RVs to use the city-funded parking program, which is the largest of its kind in Santa Clara County.

“I know that folks who... opposed Measure C, said we didn’t have a plan to help the homeless. But we actually do, and I’m glad folks recognize that,” Abe-Koga said. She noted that Mountain View recently received a Project Homekey grant from Governor Gavin Newsom to build a transitional housing project.

Abe-Koga said she expects it will take several months to implement the ban.

— Holly McDede (@HollyMcDede)

Nail-Biter SF Races May Weaken San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Progressive Wing

Contested races in San Francisco may either maintain the strength of the Board of Supervisors’ progressive left, or help Mayor London Breed gain more allies to push her legislative priorities.

Six of the 11 seats on the Board of Supervisors were on the ballot Tuesday, with just two remaining tight races that were too close to call Tuesday night: a race in District 1, which includes the Richmond District of San Francisco, and a race in District 7, which includes southwestern neighborhoods like Parkmerced.

The board's current political makeup includes enough progressive members to organize an eight-member supermajority, which have been able to block the mayor from vetoing legislation.

In District 1, candidate Marjan Philhour maintained a lead on Tuesday night of just 43 votes over candidate Connie Chan. Philhour is considered a political moderate and is a former senior advisor to Mayor Breed, and Chan is considered a progressive Democrat and is a former aide to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Philhour has touted the need to focus more help on small businesses, and Chan has said the city needs to build more affordable housing.

The race for San Francisco's District 7 supervisor was also neck-and-neck Tuesday night. Candidate Myrna Melgar carried a lead of 7 percentage points over candidate Joel Engardio, but the dynamics of ranked-choice voting leave Engardio a path for victory. Engardio is a former journalist running on a law-and-order platform, generally considered conservative by San Francisco standards, and Melgar is president of the Planning Commission, a body she was appointed to by Breed. When asked by KQED Tuesday night, Melgar declined to declare victory.

Candidate Vilaska Nguyen, a favorite of progressives, was eliminated in ranked-choice voting tabulations but has a narrow chance to see a lead resurface in subsequent counts.

Broadly, centrist-leaning moderate Democrats are facing off against progressive candidates in San Francisco districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 11.

Progressives and moderates in San Francisco largely share views supporting LGTBQ rights and other Democratic platforms but differ greatly in their approach to land use. Moderates like Mayor Breed, for example, generally favor market-rate housing as a solution to the rent crisis, while progressives generally push for more affordable housing funded by developers or the state.

In less contested races, candidates were leading by larger margins, with a greater chance to succeed in their races, poll-watchers said.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, a progressive stalwart and democratic socialist, was leading Tuesday against former supervisor Vallie Brown in a district that encompasses Japantown, the Fillmore and the Haight Ashbury, among other neighborhoods.

In District 11, which includes southern neighborhoods like the Outer Mission and Ingleside, incumbent Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, a moderate Democrat, was nine points ahead Tuesday night of progressive John Avalos, a former two-term supervisor of the district.

Incumbent Supervisors Aaron Peskin in District 3, a progressive, was leading by a wide margin, and incumbent Supervisor Hillary Ronen in District 9, a progressive, was running uncontested.

The SF Department of Elections will release its next vote count on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m.

Caltrain's 'Lifeline' Sales Tax on Track for Approval by Voters

Voters in the San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties served by Caltrain appeared to have passed a new one-eighth-cent sales tax to fund improvements and expansion of the service. Supporters say the tax will help Caltrain survive a major drop in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic, and pave the way for ambitious expansions in decades to come.

Measure RR, which gives the three-decade-old transit agency its first dedicated source of funding, needed a two-thirds “yes” vote among all ballots cast in the three Caltrain counties to pass. With more than half of expected ballots counted in the three counties by 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the measure was passing with a 70.4% "yes" vote.

"It's just phenomenal to have this level of support from the voters and the taxpayers," said Dave Pine, a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and chair of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board that oversees Caltrain.

Read the full story here.

Bay Area Police Oversight Measures Have Major Leads

Half a dozen ballot measures addressing law enforcement oversight from Sonoma County, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and San Jose all had huge leads as of late Tuesday night.

Over 67% of votes counted in San Francisco were in favor of Proposition D, which creates an independent oversight board and inspector general for the Sheriff’s Department.

San Francisco voters were also heavily in favor of scrapping a minimum staffing requirement for the city’s police department — with more than 70% of ballots counted cast in favor of Proposition E.

Voters in favor of strengthening oversight of the Oakland Police Department outnumbered those in opposition, with over 80% of ballots in favor of Measure S1. It will allow the Oakland Police Commission and Community Police Review Agency to hire independent attorneys. Passage of Measure S1 also creates an Office of the Inspector General independent of the Police Department, which would oversee OPD’s compliance with long-running federal court oversight.

Berkeley looks to be on track to reinvent its police oversight structure over the next year, with votes in support of Measure II outnumbering those opposed 5-to-1. The measure creates a Police Accountability Board with investigative authority and subpoena power, and institutes a lower standard of proof for sustaining complaints against officers.

Sonoma County voters looked to be passing Measure P with 66% in support late Tuesday night, despite strong opposition from the sheriff and deputies’ union. The measure aims to boost funding and authority for the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Outreach. It would require cooperation with independent investigations and ties the oversight office’s budget to 1% of the sheriff’s funding level.

Votes in San Jose were in favor of Measure G by a 4-to-1 margin. Among other aspects unrelated to policing, the measure boosts the Independent Police Auditor’s access to internal police investigations and evidence.

Read the whole story here.

